Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 25,078 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.24% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE ATMU opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

