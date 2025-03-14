Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 19,382 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.38% of BrightView worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BrightView by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in BrightView by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BrightView by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in BrightView by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BV

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.