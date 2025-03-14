Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $175.93 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.69, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

