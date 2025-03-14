Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $94.92 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.