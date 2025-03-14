Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.06% of APi Group worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2,058.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

