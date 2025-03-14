Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.87% of Northwest Natural worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $7,390,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $5,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 47.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 143.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock valued at $936,978. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

