Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 536,196 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,196 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Herbalife worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 31.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 550,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 45.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 155,157 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,125. The trade was a 3.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Herbalife Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

