The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $341.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

