The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 14611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.