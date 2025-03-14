The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

Several research firms have commented on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 851.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 742.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,695,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 1,494,145 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,706,000 after buying an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Macerich has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.