The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.03.
Several research firms have commented on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 851.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 742.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,695,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 1,494,145 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,706,000 after buying an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Macerich Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Macerich has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.
Macerich Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -86.08%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
