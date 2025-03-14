The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $15.70 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $242.30 million, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.05.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $789,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,864.17. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,967.20. This represents a 20.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

