The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 295,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $354.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

