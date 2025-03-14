The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $3,256,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

