The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Posts Earnings Results

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.
The Gym Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON:GYM opened at GBX 133.52 ($1.73) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.21 ($2.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £237.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Insider Transactions at The Gym Group
In related news, insider Richard Stables acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £35,750 ($46,308.29). Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
