The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 6,300 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,458.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,532.76. This trade represents a 16.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $12.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

