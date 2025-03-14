The Bidvest Group Limited (BDVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on April 10th

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Thursday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 34.2% increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
BDVSY opened at $26.23 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
