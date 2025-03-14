Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Short Interest Update

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXSS opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Get Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF alerts:

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.