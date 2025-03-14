Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Terex stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

