Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

