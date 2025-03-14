Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 2,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $90.90.

Temenos Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

