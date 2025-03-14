TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $35.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

