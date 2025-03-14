TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) EVP Justin Rounce Sells 42,178 Shares of Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %
TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.
TechnipFMC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.