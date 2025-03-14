TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) EVP Justin Rounce Sells 42,178 Shares of Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

