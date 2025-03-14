TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) CAO Sells $252,660.30 in Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. 6,164,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,677. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $185,643,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $49,273,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

