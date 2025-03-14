TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TTDKY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 118,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,891. TDK has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

