Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2,101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,452 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

