Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.67) and last traded at GBX 515.18 ($6.67), with a volume of 201619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519.50 ($6.73).

Several research firms have weighed in on TATE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.39) to GBX 610 ($7.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.66) to GBX 600 ($7.77) in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($11.01) to GBX 950 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 604.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In other news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.31) per share, for a total transaction of £112,800 ($146,113.99). 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

