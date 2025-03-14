Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Issues Earnings Results

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Synthomer Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 118.87 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 338 ($4.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 150 ($1.94) in a research report on Wednesday.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

