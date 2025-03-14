Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

