Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $3,166,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %

SNPS stock opened at $428.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.73 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

