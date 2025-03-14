Symbol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $78.26 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $193,032.27 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,425,241,132 coins and its circulating supply is 6,134,028,738 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

