Swiss National Bank Sells 277,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 277,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $154,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

