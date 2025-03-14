Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of EOG Resources worth $196,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

