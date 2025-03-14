Swiss National Bank Has $187.32 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Cintas worth $187,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.51 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.