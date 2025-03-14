Swiss National Bank Has $178.46 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of CRH worth $178,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CRH’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

