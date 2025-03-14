Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 806,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

