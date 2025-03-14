Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 947,864 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947,864 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlassian worth $98,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,376.20. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,147,814.56. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,501 shares of company stock worth $74,167,124. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

