Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $554.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.66. The company has a market cap of $551.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.