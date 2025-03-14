Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Issues Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.
Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 74.98 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71. The company has a market capitalization of £934.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.90 ($1.02).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.
The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.
