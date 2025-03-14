Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $145.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.