Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $6.68. Sunrun shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,201,269 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.84.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,093.42. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,466 shares of company stock worth $1,607,397. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

