SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells $45,220.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This trade represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 492,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,908. The company has a market cap of $637.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 951,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SunOpta by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 698,004 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 589,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.