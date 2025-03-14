SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells $45,220.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This trade represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 492,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,908. The company has a market cap of $637.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 951,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SunOpta by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,504,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 698,004 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 589,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

