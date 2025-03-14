Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,060. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,608,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.