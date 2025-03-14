Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $38,520.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,757.52. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $391.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

