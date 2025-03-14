Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.82.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
