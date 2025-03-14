Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) SVP Douglas Brinkworth Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,777.50. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.