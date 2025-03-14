STV Group (LON:STVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%.

STV Group Trading Up 2.8 %

STV Group stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.20) on Friday. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £79.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday.

STV Group Company Profile

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

