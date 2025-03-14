Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $74,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $363.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.87 and a 200-day moving average of $373.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

