StockNews.com Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to Strong-Buy

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Teradata has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

