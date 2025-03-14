StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENLC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.