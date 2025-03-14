Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Board of Directors

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8 %

LON LGEN traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 241.20 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 66,361,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45).

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 295 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 267 ($3.46).

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,197.62). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,133.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,455 shares of company stock worth $5,642,935. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

