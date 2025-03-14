Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Board of Directors

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8 %
LON LGEN traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 241.20 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 66,361,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437,332. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45).
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group
In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,197.62). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,133.16). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,455 shares of company stock worth $5,642,935. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
